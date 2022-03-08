Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 45.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 209.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 475.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 223.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Atlanticus in the third quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ATLC. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut Atlanticus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlanticus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Rosencrants sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $425,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas G. Rosencrants sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $304,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 49.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Atlanticus stock opened at $45.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $691.91 million, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.61. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.46 and a fifty-two week high of $91.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.78.

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

