Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Shares in FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 40,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in FlexShopper by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FlexShopper in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FlexShopper during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in FlexShopper by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 7,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in FlexShopper during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FlexShopper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

In related news, Director Howard Dvorkin purchased 14,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $32,190.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 30,892 shares of company stock worth $73,370. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FPAY opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. FlexShopper, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82. The stock has a market cap of $32.96 million, a PE ratio of -77.00 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.41.

FlexShopper, In. operates as a holding and financial technology company, which enables consumers utilizing its e-commerce marketplace to shop for brand name electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own basis. Its products include cell phones, televisions, cameras and camcorders, video games, computers and laptops, furniture, smartwatches, matresses, Apple, and Tires.

