Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Shares in FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 40,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in FlexShopper by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FlexShopper in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FlexShopper during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in FlexShopper by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 7,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in FlexShopper during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FlexShopper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.
NASDAQ:FPAY opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. FlexShopper, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82. The stock has a market cap of $32.96 million, a PE ratio of -77.00 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.41.
FlexShopper Profile (Get Rating)
FlexShopper, In. operates as a holding and financial technology company, which enables consumers utilizing its e-commerce marketplace to shop for brand name electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own basis. Its products include cell phones, televisions, cameras and camcorders, video games, computers and laptops, furniture, smartwatches, matresses, Apple, and Tires.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FlexShopper (FPAY)
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Primed to Sizzle
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for FlexShopper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShopper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.