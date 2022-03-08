MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Trading Up 8.9%

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $81.26 and last traded at $78.37. 40,158 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 710,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.94.

A number of research firms have commented on MTZ. Cowen lowered their price target on MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Get MasTec alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 17.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in MasTec by 39.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,607,000 after acquiring an additional 102,619 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in MasTec by 118.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in MasTec by 76.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 80,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 34,740 shares during the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec Company Profile (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.