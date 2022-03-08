MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Trading Up 8.9%

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $81.26 and last traded at $78.37. 40,158 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 710,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.94.
A number of research firms have commented on MTZ. Cowen lowered their price target on MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.24.
MasTec Company Profile (NYSE:MTZ)
MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.
