Materialise NV Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Materialise in a research report issued on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Materialise’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Materialise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 6.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

MTLS stock opened at $18.43 on Monday. Materialise has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $46.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.33 million, a P/E ratio of 73.72 and a beta of 0.66.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Materialise in the 4th quarter worth about $486,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,247,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,787,000 after acquiring an additional 119,470 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Materialise in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 998,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,836,000 after acquiring an additional 141,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

