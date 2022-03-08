Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) by 89.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,317 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 523.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 102,183 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 43,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 15,358 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 262,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $1,234,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $336,000. Institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MAXN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

MAXN opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day moving average is $15.79. The company has a market capitalization of $376.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.86.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

