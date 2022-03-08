McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH lessened its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. McKesson makes up about 1.5% of Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in McKesson were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QV Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 76,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,223,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in McKesson by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth about $438,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in McKesson by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA increased its position in McKesson by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 6,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of McKesson stock traded down $3.40 on Monday, reaching $278.42. 1,941,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,108. The firm has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.70. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $175.41 and a 1-year high of $283.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $260.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.71.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.38.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,901 shares of company stock valued at $4,506,382 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

