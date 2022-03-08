McLean Asset Management Corp Cuts Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

McLean Asset Management Corp decreased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REGN. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.22.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.42, for a total transaction of $520,474.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.27, for a total value of $4,745,174.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,028 shares of company stock valued at $15,388,172. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $618.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $618.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $623.91. The company has a market cap of $66.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $451.60 and a 12-month high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.83 by $3.89. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The business’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 45.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

