McLean Asset Management Corp Invests $201,000 in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 30,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $61.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $264.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.17 and a fifty-two week high of $63.02.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.34%.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $691,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 353,920 shares of company stock worth $21,391,520 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

