Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) Short Interest Down 16.9% in February

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 305,600 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the January 31st total of 367,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mercurity Fintech during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercurity Fintech during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mercurity Fintech during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mercurity Fintech by 259.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 26,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercurity Fintech during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. 17.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mercurity Fintech alerts:

NASDAQ MFH traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $2.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,954. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.89. Mercurity Fintech has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $11.16.

Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 30th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter.

About Mercurity Fintech (Get Rating)

Mercurity Fintech Holding, Inc engages in the provision of instant payment network platform. It designs, develops, creates, tests, installs, configures, integrates, and customizes fully operational software using blockchain technologies. The company was founded by Mao Dong Xu on July 13, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mercurity Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercurity Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.