Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 671,754 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,424 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $65,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $383,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 7.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 19.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 100,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after purchasing an additional 16,698 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,068,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 280 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total value of $25,835.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 24,778 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.48, for a total value of $2,514,471.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,008 shares of company stock valued at $8,510,949 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $92.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.08. Meritage Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.05 and a fifty-two week high of $125.01.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.09 by $0.16. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 26.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 24.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTH. Zelman & Associates raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meritage Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

