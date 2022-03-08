Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody drug conjugates. The company’s product candidates include XMT-1522 and XMT-1536 which are in clinical stage. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mersana Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.38.

MRSN opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $346.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.48. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.59.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.01). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 386,500.03% and a negative return on equity of 101.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack bought 1,136,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $5,022,724.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $28,066.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,056,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 156,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,181,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,206,000 after purchasing an additional 64,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 131,713.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 19,757 shares during the last quarter.

About Mersana Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.