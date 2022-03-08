Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 885,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,407 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Mesa Air Group were worth $6,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 861,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after buying an additional 164,096 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after buying an additional 40,354 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 372,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 188,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 44,071 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 54.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MESA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James cut Mesa Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet cut Mesa Air Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Mesa Air Group stock opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.63. The company has a market capitalization of $136.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 2.77. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $147.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.33 million. Mesa Air Group had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. On average, analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mesa Air Group Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a commercial aviation holding company, which engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet include American Eagle, United Express, and DHL Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

