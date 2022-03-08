Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.27

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.27 and traded as low as $3.55. Mesoblast shares last traded at $3.58, with a volume of 77,850 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mesoblast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.88.
The stock has a market capitalization of $465.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.44.
Mesoblast Company Profile (NASDAQ:MESO)
Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.
