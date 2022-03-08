Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Cuts Position in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its holdings in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,750 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in WisdomTree Investments were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WETF. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg sold 153,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $903,469.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WisdomTree Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.06.

NASDAQ:WETF opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $7.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $756.40 million, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.71.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $79.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.62 million. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

