Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Decreases Stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,461 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 7.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,913,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 200,941 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 102.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the second quarter worth $5,755,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter valued at $944,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the third quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock opened at 1.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $417.31 million and a PE ratio of -5.00. Mind Medicine has a one year low of 0.79 and a one year high of 5.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 1.20 and a 200 day moving average of 1.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mind Medicine (MindMed) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed), Inc operates as a neuro-pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic medicines to improve health, promote wellness and alleviate suffering. The firm develops a non-hallucinogenic version of the psychedelic ibogaine. The company was founded by Stephen L.

