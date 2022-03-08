Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $158,000 Holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,541 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 10,309 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,076,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,390,000 after buying an additional 121,023 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,983,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,608,000 after buying an additional 374,870 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,167,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,084,000 after buying an additional 869,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RIGL opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.03. The company has a market cap of $530.50 million, a P/E ratio of -28.09 and a beta of 1.36. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $4.62.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $20.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

