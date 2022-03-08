Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Reduces Position in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its stake in shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,843 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Radius Health were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 7,768,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,410,000 after purchasing an additional 237,300 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 288.0% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,675,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,837 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 7.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,327,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,452,000 after purchasing an additional 151,558 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 530,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 2.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares during the period.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 250,000 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp acquired 560,691 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.02 per share, with a total value of $4,496,741.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,946,997 shares of company stock valued at $14,129,893 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RDUS. Bank of America began coverage on Radius Health in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Radius Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Radius Health from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

RDUS opened at $8.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.76. The company has a market cap of $397.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.93. Radius Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.92 and a 12-month high of $26.16.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Radius Health, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes the abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis, and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

