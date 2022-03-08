Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Reduces Stock Holdings in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its position in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Vectrus were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vectrus by 2.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vectrus by 83.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vectrus by 0.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Vectrus by 3.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Vectrus by 5.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

VEC stock opened at $41.52 on Tuesday. Vectrus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.67 and a twelve month high of $60.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $487.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.43.

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

