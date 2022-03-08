Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Insider Peter Aggersbjerg Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,386.53, for a total transaction of $1,386,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Peter Aggersbjerg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 15th, Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total transaction of $988,457.26.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,339.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,033.40 and a 1-year high of $1,714.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,490.99 and its 200-day moving average is $1,506.39.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 438.50% and a net margin of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.26 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 41,529.7% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 88,043 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 137,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $195,518,000 after purchasing an additional 70,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,004,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,761,435,000 after buying an additional 63,084 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1,573.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,881,000 after acquiring an additional 31,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

