Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Micro Focus International plc is an infrastructure software company which develops, sells and supports software products and solutions. The Company’s products include Access Manager, Access Review, AccuRev, AccuSync, Acu4GL, AcuBench, ACUCOBOL-GT, AcuConnect, AcuServer, AcuSQL, AcuXDBC, Aegis, AppManager, Artix, Atlas, Business Continuity Clustering, Caliber, Client for Windows, Cloud Manager and CloudAccess. It principally serves federal, airlines and healthcare industries. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan and internationally. Micro Focus International plc is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Investec upgraded Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE MFGP opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.39. Micro Focus International has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $8.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the third quarter worth about $52,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Micro Focus International during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Micro Focus International by 35,714.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

