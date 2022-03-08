Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Cohen Klingenstein LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 306,600 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 4.1% of Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $103,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

MSFT stock traded down $5.53 on Tuesday, hitting $273.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,271,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,186,684. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $227.13 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.