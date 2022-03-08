Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Trimmed by Next Capital Management LLC

Next Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,747 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,079,812 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,451,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,667 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,913,212 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,225,773,000 after buying an additional 206,880 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,935,957 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,922,351,000 after acquiring an additional 623,737 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a $363.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $278.91 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $227.13 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $305.35 and its 200-day moving average is $311.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

