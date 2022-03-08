Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 711,100 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 5.2% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $239,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $278.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $227.13 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $305.35 and its 200 day moving average is $311.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays set a $363.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

