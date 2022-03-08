MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,297 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,317.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 23,966 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the third quarter valued at $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in MicroStrategy by 444.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in MicroStrategy by 55.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $388.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $438.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $593.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.62. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $307.19 and a twelve month high of $891.38.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The software maker reported ($8.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($9.92). The business had revenue of $134.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.20 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 104.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

MSTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $640.00.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

