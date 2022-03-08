MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $5.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MicroVision from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

MVIS stock opened at $4.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $684.86 million, a P/E ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 3.43. MicroVision has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.71.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 32.69% and a negative net margin of 1,728.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MicroVision will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MicroVision news, Director Simon Biddiscombe sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $206,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of MicroVision by 50.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 80,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 26,839 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of MicroVision by 118.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 36,357 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MicroVision in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroVision in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,405,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MicroVision by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,404,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $114,974,000 after buying an additional 82,063 shares during the last quarter. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MicroVision Company Profile (Get Rating)

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

