Millennium Management LLC Buys 56,772 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,772 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $4,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 10.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,658,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,815,000 after buying an additional 555,872 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 0.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,604,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,854,000 after buying an additional 10,024 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,269,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,121,000 after buying an additional 55,838 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the third quarter valued at about $46,266,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 108.6% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 661,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,634,000 after buying an additional 344,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $38.10 on Tuesday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.01 and a 1 year high of $51.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.06.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. First Interstate BancSystem’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.73%.

FIBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Riley purchased 2,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.39 per share, with a total value of $113,443.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $36,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

