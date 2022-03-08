Millennium Management LLC Increases Holdings in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) by 66.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 54,198 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $4,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Textainer Group by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Textainer Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Textainer Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Textainer Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. 49.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Textainer Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Textainer Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of TGH stock opened at $34.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.22. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $41.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 37.21%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Textainer Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

