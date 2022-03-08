Millennium Management LLC Lowers Position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,621,216 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,857,477 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $4,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KOS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,432,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,336,000 after buying an additional 98,611 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,729,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 46.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,518,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 481,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,781,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,443,000 after purchasing an additional 619,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

KOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.95 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.04.

NYSE:KOS opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $5.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 3.16.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

