Millennium Management LLC Purchases 116,227 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 333.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 151,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 116,227 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $4,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STOR. Capital World Investors raised its stake in STORE Capital by 156.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,370,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,881,000 after buying an additional 835,863 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,976,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,560,000 after purchasing an additional 323,382 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 592,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,435,000 after purchasing an additional 240,757 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 562,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,018,000 after purchasing an additional 236,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 14,354.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 144,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 143,544 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STOR shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STORE Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.11.

STORE Capital stock opened at $29.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.25. STORE Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.39.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $209.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 154.00%.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

