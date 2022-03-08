Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright to $5.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a sell rating on the stock.

Minerva Neurosciences stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. Minerva Neurosciences has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $3.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.78. The company has a market cap of $27.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.90.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.31). On average, equities research analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NERV. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,001,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 562,744 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,294,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 722,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

