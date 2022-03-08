Mirrored ProShares VIX 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.24 Million (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded up 9% against the dollar. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can now be purchased for about $20.64 or 0.00053885 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a total market cap of $45.49 million and $1.24 million worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored ProShares VIX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00043103 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,515.64 or 0.06568634 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,244.56 or 0.99861226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00043515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00046899 BTC.

About Mirrored ProShares VIX

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 2,204,232 coins. The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored ProShares VIX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored ProShares VIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored ProShares VIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored ProShares VIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.