Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 468,200 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the January 31st total of 571,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of MIRM traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $21.09. 3,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,971. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.31. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $24.60.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mirum Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 348.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.