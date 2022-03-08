Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $21.34 on Tuesday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.31. The company has a market cap of $653.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.45.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 348.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 223.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MIRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

