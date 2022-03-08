Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.13.

MITK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of MITK stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.97. 364,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.84 million, a P/E ratio of 66.53 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 5.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.75. Mitek Systems has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $23.29.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.53 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mitek Systems will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mitek Systems news, Director William K. Aulet sold 7,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $136,720.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,956 shares of company stock worth $140,075. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MITK. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the third quarter worth $15,949,000. Blue Grotto Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 2,280,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,485,000 after purchasing an additional 617,657 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 538,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,560,000 after purchasing an additional 285,029 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 83.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 488,454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,407,000 after purchasing an additional 222,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,224,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,644,000 after purchasing an additional 166,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

