Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON) Short Interest Down 27.6% in February

Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the January 31st total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Mobivity stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.95. 700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,963. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.36. Mobivity has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20.

Mobivity Holdings Corp. engages in the development and operation of proprietary platforms. Its proprietary platforms consists of software available to phones, tablets PCs, and Point of Sale systems, allow resellers, brands, and enterprises to market their products and services to consumers through text messages sent directly to the consumers mobile phones, mobile smart phone applications and dynamically printed receipt content.

