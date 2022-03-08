Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON) Short Interest Down 27.6% in February

Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the January 31st total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of Mobivity stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.95. 700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,963. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.36. Mobivity has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20.
Mobivity Company Profile (Get Rating)
