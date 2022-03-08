Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 261,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,323,000 after purchasing an additional 26,920 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,669,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,007,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,627,000 after purchasing an additional 446,529 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,102,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Fredric G. Reynolds sold 90,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $5,696,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,500 shares of company stock worth $8,370,485 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $62.53 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $55.08 and a one year high of $69.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

MDLZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

About Mondelez International (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

