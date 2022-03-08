Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC reduced its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,673 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 90,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,704,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 16.4% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 34,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The West boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 57,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. 76.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $62.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.17. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.08 and a 52 week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

In related news, Director Fredric G. Reynolds sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $5,696,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,370,485 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.44.

Mondelez International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.