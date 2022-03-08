Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) Short Interest Update

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500,000 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the January 31st total of 3,410,000 shares. Approximately 15.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.1 days.

GLUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLUE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $61,277,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,068,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,091,000 after purchasing an additional 518,792 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $5,337,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 530,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,824,000 after purchasing an additional 233,686 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,723,000. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLUE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.42. 13,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,982. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $45.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.26.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

