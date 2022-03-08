Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires 2,628 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DAL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,309,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,162,000 after acquiring an additional 198,560 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $956,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 493.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,704,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,002,000 after acquiring an additional 480,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DAL. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.81.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $30.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.98 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.25.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.53) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

