Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires Shares of 135 Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,004,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,761,435,000 after acquiring an additional 63,084 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,461,003 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,012,327,000 after purchasing an additional 14,217 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $627,936,000 after purchasing an additional 15,122 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 299,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $411,857,000 after purchasing an additional 24,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 189,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $261,138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,621 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

MTD opened at $1,339.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,490.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1,506.39. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,033.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,714.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 438.50%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.26 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total transaction of $988,457.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,390.27, for a total transaction of $17,378,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,540 shares of company stock valued at $24,552,512. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

