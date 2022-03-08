Moody National Bank Trust Division Decreases Stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,938 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Macerich were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Macerich by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Macerich by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Macerich by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Macerich by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Macerich by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.55.

Macerich stock opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.67. The Macerich Company has a 1 year low of $11.04 and a 1 year high of $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Macerich had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Macerich’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,999.33%.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

