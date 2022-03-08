Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $522,000 Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,997 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Unilever were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Unilever by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 16.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UL. StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $43.88 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $43.25 and a one year high of $61.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.4873 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

