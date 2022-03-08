Moody National Bank Trust Division Reduces Stock Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 87.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,897 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRB Corp bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,813,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,799,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,097,000 after acquiring an additional 165,451 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 9.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 966,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,928,000 after acquiring an additional 86,208 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,451,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 11.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 503,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,443,000 after acquiring an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TM stock opened at $160.17 on Tuesday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $147.99 and a 12-month high of $213.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.86 and its 200 day moving average is $184.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.49.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

