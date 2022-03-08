Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 31,900 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 84.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,684 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 31,900 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 985.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 854,094 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $37,264,000 after purchasing an additional 775,417 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,451,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 504.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 766,314 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $33,434,000 after purchasing an additional 639,592 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 307.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 825,519 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $36,018,000 after purchasing an additional 622,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at $7,630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on STM. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.56.

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $35.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.54 and a 200 day moving average of $46.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.45. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $52.15.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 9.26%.

About STMicroelectronics (Get Rating)

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.