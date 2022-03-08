Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 9,197 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 83.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,197 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Diageo were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DEO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,432,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,189,000 after purchasing an additional 149,761 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in Diageo by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,431,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,356,000 after purchasing an additional 149,706 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 180,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,887,000 after purchasing an additional 65,515 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Diageo by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,067,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,386,000 after purchasing an additional 58,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $176.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $161.20 and a 52 week high of $223.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $204.62 and its 200-day moving average is $201.89.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $1.5714 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DEO shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.62) to GBX 3,200 ($41.93) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Societe Generale upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $948.12.

About Diageo (Get Rating)

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.