Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys Shares of 6,600 CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. American National Bank boosted its position in CDW by 610.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the third quarter worth $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 160.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 560.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 33.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock opened at $165.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.27. CDW Co. has a one year low of $152.90 and a one year high of $208.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.92 and a 200 day moving average of $190.20.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a return on equity of 115.79% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.41%.

In other news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $181.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,234.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total transaction of $635,426.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.00.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

