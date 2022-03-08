Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the third quarter worth about $427,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 68,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,886,000 after purchasing an additional 19,193 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 13,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $353.99 on Tuesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $321.17 and a 52 week high of $546.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $371.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $397.19. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 52.29 and a beta of 0.44.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). MarketAxess had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.36%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MKTX. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $424.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $412.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $404.11.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

