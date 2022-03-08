Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $258,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $91.18 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $89.78 and a 1 year high of $123.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.76.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.