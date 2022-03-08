Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 510 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 312,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,792,000 after buying an additional 139,498 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 334,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,855,000 after purchasing an additional 22,856 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,695,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,813,000 after purchasing an additional 290,092 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 639,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 95,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $49.42 on Tuesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $49.37 and a one year high of $51.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.71.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.