Morgan Stanley Acquires 285,583 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 973,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,583 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Alignment Healthcare were worth $15,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALHC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 104.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 26.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $197,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALHC opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $28.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.77.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $298.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.81 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 57.45% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

ALHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $24.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

